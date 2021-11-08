Munmun Dhamecha, Accused In Aryan Khan Case, Wants Bail Conditions Eased

Munmun Dhamecha was granted bail on October 28 along with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. File

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, an accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, approached the Bombay High Court today, seeking modification of certain bail conditions which were imposed while releasing her on bail last month.

Ms Dhamecha has requested the high court to permit her to attend the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Delhi, where she stays, instead of Mumbai where she has no residence.

Ms Dhamecha was granted bail by the high court on October 28 along with co-accused Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant.

One of the bail conditions was that the accused had to attend the Mumbai office of the NCB every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm.

The accused were also directed not to leave Mumbai without informing the Investigating Officer (IO) and giving the itinerary for the same.

In her plea filed in the high court through advocate Kashif Ali Khan Deshmukh, Ms Dhamecha said she was a resident of Madhya Pradesh who had moved to Delhi for work.

The plea said she does not have any residence in Mumbai.

"The above condition imposed will have a drastic effect on her professional life as well as her social life, as she would be required to travel to Mumbai every week," the plea said, adding that it would be "highly impractical and unworkable".

Ms Dhamecha has also contended that if the conditions have to be judiciously followed, then she will have to communicate each and every movement to the NCB as she would constantly be shuttling between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, which is outside the territorial limits of Mumbai.

Her plea states that, considering she is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, there would be no specific itinerary that can be communicated to the investigating officer of the case.

Ms Dhamecha has sought relaxation of a bail condition wherein she is required to inform the investigating officer and submit the itinerary. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing by the court next week.

