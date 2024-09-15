Mumbai's Nair Hospital Assistant Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Of Student

Action will be taken as per the findings of this probe committee: Official (Representational)

An assistant professor at civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a medical student, an official said on Sunday.

He was placed under suspension on Saturday and a civic committee is probing the incident, the official said.

Action will be taken as per the findings of this probe committee, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)