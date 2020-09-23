Heavy Overnight Rains Flood Mumbai's Nair Hospital, A Covid Facility

Mumbai may get more rainfall in next 24 hours, weather department said, warning of a flood-like situation

The Nair Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in central Mumbai, has been flooded after heavy overnight rainfall in the Maharashtra state capital, which has reported more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus till now.

A video, shared widely on the internet, shows knee-deep water in a section of the hospital where containers can be seen floating with PPE-clad healthcare workers standing in the background. No patients can be in the area that has been captured in this video.

City's western suburbs received around 150 mm-200 mm of rainfall, according to the weather office, at a time when the country's financial capital is fighting coronavirus, triggering concerns of violation of government-mandated social distancing norms.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.



As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Over the next 24 hours, the city is expected to receive more rainfall.

Nair Hospital rain gauge in Mumbai has recorded 387 mm rainfall in 18 hours - between 8 pm and 4 pm today. It has also recorded the highest rainfall in the city.

The weather department has warned of a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. Heavy rain has hit rail and road traffic and left several parts of the city water-logged.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a late-night statement, said that "people living in vulnerable places may take caution" as it also warned about traffic disruption and power cuts.

The weather office has also warned of "possibility of danger to very old buildings and unmaintained structures". Earlier this week, over 30 people died in a building collapse in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

Maharashtra remains the country's worst-hit state by the pandemic with 12.42 lakh cases. India's Covid tally surged past the 56-lakh mark this morning.