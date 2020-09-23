Heavy Rain Likely To Continue In Mumbai Today, Rail Traffic Affected

It's been raining heavily in the country's financial capital -Mumbai- since last evening.

Heavy rain, over the last 12 hours, has led to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai and affected rail traffic. The weather department has warned of flood-like situation in some low-lying areas.

Around 150 mm-200 mm of rainfall was received in western suburbs, according to the weather office, at a time when the country's financial capital is fighting coronavirus, triggering concerns of violation of government-mandated social distancing norms.

Heavy rain is likely to continue over the next 24 hours. The suburban train service between Churchgate and Andheri has been suspended due to water-logging. Visuals from this morning showed commuters out on roads in knee-deep water, struggling to reach their workplaces.

"Mumbai rains at 5.30 in Morning, 23 Sept Colaba 122.2mm Santacruz 273.6mm Col,Scz cont to recv vry intense spells of rains throughout night. Radar indicates Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad intense clouds, RF likely to cont.Mumbai, Palghar Thane..hvy rains could be in coming 24 hrs (sic)," India Meteorological Department's Deputy Director General of Meteorology K S Hosalikar wrote in a tweet this morning.

Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri Suburban train service is suspended & Suburban Locals Service is running normal between Andheri and Virar.@WesternRly — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) September 23, 2020

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a late-night statement, said that "people living in vulnerable places may take caution" as it also warned about traffic disruptions and power cuts.

On Twitter, social media users have been sharing pictures of the city being hit by heavy rain that started last evening, urging civic bodies to help. "Continuous rain water rising at upper levels at smith house ground floor near Dongri police station.. Mumbai 400009. Pl help," wrote a user.

Another user tweeted pictures, highlighting the struggles of commuting amid water-logging. "Finally reached office at Worli

Waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai Stay Safe Mumbai #MumbaiRain."

Finally reached office at Worli



Waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai



Stay Safe Mumbai #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/ZvRutom7lC — Hemant Ghai (@hemant_ghai) September 23, 2020

The weather office, in its statement, has also warned of "possibility of danger to very old buildings and unmaintained structures". Earlier this week, 25 people died in building collapse in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

