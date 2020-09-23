Heavy Rain Leads To Flooding In Several Parts Of Mumbai: Updates

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rain is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to flooding in some areas including Sion and Goregaon.

Heavy rain is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall.

Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai.

Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended.

Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai Rain:

Sep 23, 2020 07:55 (IST) Watch: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area. #WATCH Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area. pic.twitter.com/0D9wajtRW6 - ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020 Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area.