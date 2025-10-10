Mumbai's Cricket Legacy Buried In Dust As Residents Decry Shivaji Parks Neglect

Once the cradle of Mumbai's cricketing legacy, Shivaji Park, which produced legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Wadekar, and Ramakant Desai, is now, as residents describe it, "useless and hopeless."



Over the past few years, and particularly in recent months, the ground has been in a state of severe neglect. Residents blame poor maintenance, excessive political use, and a failed beautification project for its rapid deterioration.

The turning point, many said, came when a thick layer of compacted red soil, nearly one and a half feet deep, was spread across the ground in the name of beautification.

"It miserably failed," said Vaibhav Rege, a member of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Residents Advanced Locality Management (ALM).

"The red soil has become a health hazard. During rallies or windy days, fine particles spread through the air, causing respiratory illnesses among residents," he added.

Locals say the iconic ground, once synonymous with cricket, has turned into a stage for non-sporting events, from political rallies and religious gatherings to book fairs and Diwali celebrations.

"After every event, the park is left in ruins, with nails scattered, garbage everywhere, and the surface uneven," said Suhas Patwardhan, a long-time resident.

Residents also allege that permissions for rallies and events exceed the limits stipulated by the Bombay High Court, with no accountability from civic authorities.

"Preparations begin days in advance, making the ground inaccessible, and cleaning up after these events takes just as long," said another resident, adding, "Vehicles drive in, leaving the ground wrecked."

The consequences go beyond aesthetics. Locals report that some areas of the park have turned into hubs for anti-social activities, with women facing harassment and safety concerns.

"For the first time, we are facing safety issues," one resident said. "There are drug addicts in certain corners. We really feel helpless," she added.

Repeated complaints to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local representatives, residents said, have fallen on deaf ears.



"We don't know why the BMC is not taking any steps. There's no corporator, so no one is answerable to the people," said Rege, a resident.

Many believe Shivaji Park's original identity as a sports hub has been lost.

"Now it has been taken over by the political parties. Loud music, firecrackers, and stages have become the new normal," another resident added.

NDTV reached out to the Mumbai civic body for a comment. There has been no response so far.

What was once a nursery for young talent and a green lung for Dadar now stands buried under red dust and political banners, a symbol, residents said, of how neglect and misuse can strip even the city's most historic spaces of their soul.