Mumbai's Air Quality Worsens as Dust, Traffic, Construction Fuel Smog

Mumbai's worsening air quality has exposed a wider urban pollution problem, with road dust, vehicle emissions, industrial activity and construction sites all contributing. As authorities announce fresh measures, questions remain over monitoring, enforcement and the sources responsible for the city's polluted air.

Mumbai's coastal location has long been considered an advantage in dispersing pollution. Yet, as haze settles over the skyline and air-quality readings fluctuate sharply across neighbourhoods, the city is confronting a problem that cannot be explained by its construction boom alone.

On October 24, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly touched 322, placing it in the very poor category, while Delhi recorded 176, according to a report published the following day. The contrast was striking, but a single day's readings do not establish which city has worse air over the long term. Mumbai's latest spell of pollution instead highlights the combined impact of emissions, weather conditions and gaps in pollution control.

Road Dust And Traffic: Pollution Sources Beyond Construction

A scientific study published in the journal Urban Climate in 2024 identified transport, windblown road dust and industrial activity as major contributors to Mumbai's PM10 emissions, estimating their respective shares at 19.6 per cent, 19.4 per cent and 18.9 per cent. The study used an emissions inventory based on activity data for 2020, making these estimates a useful source-level assessment rather than a measurement of pollution on any particular day.

Road dust is particularly important in a city with extensive infrastructure work and heavy traffic. Dust from roads, construction materials and debris can be lifted back into the air as vehicles pass. Congestion adds another challenge, with vehicle emissions accumulating around busy roads and junctions.

A preliminary study also highlights the substantial contribution of road dust to Mumbai's particulate pollution. While the estimates and methods differ across studies, both point to the need to address road dust alongside construction emissions.

Sea Breeze Not A Guarantee Of Clean Air

Mumbai's coastal location does not prevent pollution from accumulating when winds are weak. Weather conditions can reduce the dispersion of emissions, while humidity and airborne sea-salt particles can contribute to visible haze.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified sodium chloride, or common salt originating from seawater, as one contributor to atmospheric haze. However, sea salt alone does not explain the city's deteriorating air quality. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollutants and particulate matter remain important concerns.

Pollution can also come from outside municipal limits. Open garbage burning and agricultural fires may add to the burden when winds carry smoke towards the city. Their contribution varies with location and weather, and should not be assumed to be the principal cause of every pollution spike.

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Monitoring And Enforcement Under Scrutiny

Mumbai's pollution-control efforts face another challenge: ensuring that monitoring systems accurately capture conditions on the ground.

Recent reports have highlighted substantial differences between readings from nearby monitoring points, including an unusually low reading from a construction-site sensor. Such discrepancies underline the importance of checking sensor performance, ensuring continuous operation and independently verifying suspicious readings.

The BMC has issued 28-point pollution-control guidelines for construction sites and deployed 76 ward-level squads, each required to inspect at least two sites daily. The civic body has also discussed using artificial intelligence to identify construction-site sensors that repeatedly stop functioning. These steps will matter only if violations lead to consistent enforcement.

Can Mumbai's New Clean-Air Push Deliver Results?

Maharashtra's clean-air action programme for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has widened the focus to road cleaning, construction-debris disposal, industrial emissions and vehicle pollution. Authorities have also stressed action against vehicles transporting construction material or debris in violation of regulations.

READ | Mumbai Air 'Very Poor' At 322 As Delhi Records Best October 24 In A Decade

umbai's challenge is therefore not simply to reduce dust at construction sites. It must tackle road dust, traffic emissions, industrial pollution and open burning while improving the reliability of air-quality monitoring.

The real test will be whether these measures produce sustained improvements in particulate pollution across neighbourhoods, rather than temporary relief during favourable weather. For a city that depends on its roads, infrastructure and coastal environment, cleaner air will require coordinated action and measurable accountability.