Masseuse Accused Of Assaulting Mumbai Woman Over Booking Cancellation. Video Viral

A woman in Mumbai has accused an Urban Company masseuse of assault, pulling her hair, and punching her in the face. In a video of the incident that has gone viral, the two women are seen having a heated argument that quickly turned into a physical altercation.

The 46-year-old woman had booked a massage service on the Urban Company app at her Wadala home, seeking relief from shoulder stiffness. The woman masseuse arrived at her house on time, but the dispute began even before the service started.

Mumbai Shocker: Urban Company Masseuse Allegedly Assaults Woman After Massage Cancellation in Wadala pic.twitter.com/nZvMbme4TN — NDTV (@ndtv) January 23, 2026

According to the woman, she disagreed with the large massage bed that the masseuse had brought with her. Also finding her behaviour to be inappropriate, she immediately changed her mind and decided to cancel the session. As soon as the woman initiated the refund process on the app, the masseuse allegedly lost her temper.

Angered by the booking cancellation, the masseuse started verbally abusing her, the woman stated in her complaint.

This soon escalated to a physical fight. The masseuse pulled the woman's hair and punched her in the face, she alleged. During the assault, she was pushed to the ground, resulting in several scratches on her body.

Her son was also pushed away when he tried to intervene. "She is a mad woman (masseuse). She came into my house and started beating my mother," he is heard yelling and telling the masseuse to leave their house.

After the incident, the woman informed the police. However, the masseuse had left her house before the police arrived.

Wadala police registered a case and started an investigation.

During the investigation, the police found some technical discrepancies in the masseuse's identity and name on the app, which were later updated. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter based on the viral video.