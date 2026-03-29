Mumbai Set For Break In Heat As Light Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted

After days of relentless heat that saw the city grapple with sweltering conditions and multiple heatwave warnings, residents of Mumbai are likely to get some relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a shift in weather in the coming week.

The meteorological department has predicted light rain and isolated thundershowers over the city and suburbs beginning Tuesday, March 31, extending into early April. Daytime temperatures are expected to moderate, with maximums dipping closer to 31 degrees Celsius by April 2, compared with days of near-record heat earlier this month.

Mumbai has endured at least four distinct heatwave spells this month, including an intense surge when Santacruz broke recent March temperature records, touching 40 degrees Celsius during mid-March.

While no official weather alerts have been issued yet for Konkan region districts including Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane, the IMD has flagged yellow warnings for thundershowers with gusty winds across other parts of Maharashtra, notably in Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha through April 1.

Meteorologists attribute the change to a combination of atmospheric systems, including moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and interacting weather patterns, marking a transition from the peak of the pre-summer dry spell toward a more unsettled pre-monsoon phase.

The forecast aligns with broader expectations of scattered thunderstorms and light to moderate showers over several regions of India this week, which are likely to check temperatures in parts of central and western India, including Maharashtra.

As the city braces for the brief wet respite, authorities and residents alike are reminded that pre-monsoon showers in late March and early April, while welcome after intense heat, can also bring localised squalls and sudden gusty winds.