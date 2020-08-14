Mumbai Police Professional But Went In Wrong Direction In Sushant Singh's Case: Vikas Singh

The court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in probe: Vikas Singh

Mumbai police is a very professional force but for some reason it had completely gone in the wrong direction in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and his family had to approach Patna Police, said Vikas Singh, the lawyer of late actor's father.

"I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in the wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police," Vikas Singh told reporters.

He said Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter and "should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI".

"The court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had demanded an unbiased investigation into her brother's death case and said that she expects nothing but the truth to come out.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," Shweta tweeted and attached a video.

In the video, she is seen holding a placard that reads CBIForSSR

"I request everyone to stand together and demand CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won''t be able to live a peaceful life," she said in the video.

The economic offences watchdog had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after and an FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The CBI has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.