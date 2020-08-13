'We Deserve To Know The Truth': Sushant Rajput's Sister On Video

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has demanded an "unbiased investigation" into her brother's death and urged people to stand together.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Instagram, along with a video.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into Mr Rajput's death after the centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government last week.

"We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won't be able to live a peaceful life," Ms Kirti, an entrepreneur, said in the video. She also help up a placard which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR"

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has questioned over 50 people on allegations that the actor was suffering from depression and had felt sidelined because of cut-throat rivalries in the film industry.

Mr Rajput's father has accused actor Rhea Chakraborty of illegally transferring Rs. 15 crore in tranches from his son's account and of driving him to suicide. She and her family were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. The agency's probe focuses on Ms Chakraborty's income, investments, business and professional deals.

On Tuesday, another sister of Mr Rajut, Meetu Singh, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to their investigations into the possible money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty. Mr Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani and his business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned in connection with the case.

Ms Chakraborty has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, complaining against media reports that have "blown out of proportion" ongoing investigations into Mr Rajput's death.