Mumbai Police Launch Probe Into BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's Video Case

The Mumbai Police have started an inquiry in connection with an alleged video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that showed him in a compromising position, an official said today.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said in the state legislative council that a thorough probe will be conducted into the matter.

In a letter to Mr. Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, former MP Mr. Somaiya questioned the authenticity of the video and sought an inquiry.

The Mumbai crime branch is conducting an inquiry into the matter, a senior police official said.

It also sought the help of cyber and technical experts to check the authenticity of the video, he said.

The video was posted by the Marathi news channel Lokshahi. Press Trust of India or NDTV cannot independently verify its authenticity.



