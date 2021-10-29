Mumbai Police Get Custody Of Sacked Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze In Extortion Case

Sachin Waze had recently undergone bypass surgery (File)

A special court in Mumbai on Friday allowed the city police to take custody of sacked police officer Sachin Waze for interrogation in connection with an extortion case registered against him at suburban Goregaon. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Waze is currently lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail following his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case. The 49-year-old Assistant Police Inspector was dismissed from service after his arrest in the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence Antilia and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The Mumbai Crime branch probing the extortion case registered at Goregaon police station had sought his custody from the special court, saying it was necessary for further probe into the offence.

Considering that Waze recently underwent bypass surgery, the court had called for his health report from the prison authorities.

Special judge AT Wankhede, after finding that the former cop was fit to travel for a few days, directed jail authorities to hand over his custody to the Mumbai Police on Monday.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has also approached a magistrate court, seeking the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh.

The plea is likely to be heard on Saturday.

The extortion case had been registered on the complaint of a builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal.

A Thane court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Singh in connection with another extortion case registered against him.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it did not know the IPS officer's whereabouts.