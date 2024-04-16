Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Shooters For Firing At Salman Khan's Residence

Two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds at Salman Khan's Bandra-based residence early morning on Sunday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West.

The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the two accused were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," officials said.

They will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation, they added.

The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday early morning, saw two unidentified men opening fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack."

They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Mr Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Mr Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)