Scorpios 'Pain In The Back', Mumbai Civic Body Seeks To Buy Pricier Innovas

For some elected leaders of Mumbai's civic body, Scorpios bought for over Rs 20 lakh each just a few months ago have become a pain in their backs, literally.

Sources said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now proposed buying Innova Crystas, which have a starting price of over Rs 23 lakh each, because the earlier SUVs were "too jerky" and were causing back pain.

The decision has been criticised by many, including one of its beneficiaries, leader of the opposition and former mayor Kishori Pednekar of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who has said the civic body is being "looted" to indulge the "whims and fancies" of a few. Mayor Ritu Tawde has, however, countered that she suffers from back pain too and the contract allows for the vehicles to be changed.

A source said while Mayor Tawde, who is from the BJP, and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide already use Innovas, 13 Scorpio Ns were purchased at a cost of over Rs 2 crore in February for other leaders and officials, including the deputy mayor and the leader of the opposition. Less than six months later, a proposal has been floated to purchase six Innovas for the deputy mayor, BMC House group leader, leader of the opposition, health committee chairman, education committee chairman and standing committee chairman.

"Some of these leaders have complained that they are suffering from back pain because the seats of the Scorpio Ns are not comfortable. They have also said the ride quality is not great and rides can be very jerky. If the new SUVs are purchased, the Scorpios assigned to them will be given to other officials in the BMC," said the source.

Slamming the move, Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar said, "Looting the municipality in this manner is absolutely wrong. Is the Commissioner here merely to indulge their whims and fancies? Proposals are being made superficially. What kind of work is actually going on? The vehicles ought to be used for the full five-year term."

Tawde, however, insisted that the Scorpios were being used on a contract basis and they could be changed without any issues. The mayor said she suffered from back pain too and claimed Pednekar had also made a similar complaint.

"The contract clearly states that we can request a different vehicle if we wish to switch the current one. The request (to change the cars) was made because of back pain and I realised this only after using these vehicles. Kishori Pednekar herself has admitted that she also faced discomfort with this vehicle," she said.