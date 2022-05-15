Mumbai Businessman Found Dead In Creek

Some passers-by spotted the body in the Vashi creek and alerted police. (Representational image)

The body of a businessman from neighbouring Mumbai was found in a creek here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

Some passers-by spotted the body in the Vashi creek and alerted police.

The police later retrieved the body, identified as that of Prashant Tukaram Vichare (54), from Bhandup suburb in Mumbai, and sent it for postmortem, an official from Vashi police station said.

More details about the dead were not immediately available.

As of now, the police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on, the official said.