Mumbai BJP Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha Has Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore

Mangal Prabhat Lodha has declared assets worth Rs 441 crore.

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from Malabar Hill seat in Mumbai, has declared assets worth over Rs 441 crore in his poll affidavit.

The 63-year-old MLA, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the posh seat in south Mumbai, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

As per the affidavit submitted by Mr Lodha, he and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore and immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore. The MLA also owns a Jaguar costing Rs 14 lakh and his other investments are in bonds and shares.

Mr Lodha's liabilities amount to Rs 283 crore.

His family is into real estate business and has five apartments in south Mumbai and a plot in Rajasthan.

Both Mr Lodha and his wife also own a house in the Malabar Hill area. Besides, his wife also owns another flat and a commercial property in south Mumbai.

As per the affidavit, Mr Lodha has five pending criminal cases against him.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.