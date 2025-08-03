'Find Balanced, Humane Solution': Minister To Mumbai Civic Body On Pigeon Feeding Ban

Taking note of the situation arising after restrictions were imposed on feeding pigeons in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written to the Mumbai municipal commissioner of Mumbai for some kind of a solution.

He said sentiments expressed by bird lovers, monks and citizens can be taken into consideration.

While respecting the decision of the high court, Mr Lodha said he has asked the civic body to find a balanced, middle ground.

In his letter, Mr Lodha said that due to the lack of food, pigeons are dying on the streets, leading to a new public health concern.

He expressed the expectation that the municipal corporation would adopt a comprehensive and balanced approach to the issue.

Some of the suggestions he gave included:

Alternative arrangements for feeding pigeons in open spaces such as BKC, Racecourse, Aarey Colony, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which may be considered safe and regulated feeding zones.

Decisions should be taken with respect to long-standing religious and cultural traditions.

A balanced middle path should be identified that considers both public health and compassion towards animals.

Mr Lodha said the municipal corporation, being a responsible civic authority, is expected to address the issue with a humane and sensitive perspective.