Car Ferrying Senior Police Officer Hits, Kills 72-Year-Old In Maharashtra

A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a private vehicle ferrying a senior police official in Maharashtra's Satara district, over 250 kilometres from Mumbai.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway when the senior officer was returning to Mumbai from Kolhapur, a police official said.

"The car was neither owned by the senior police official neither was it driven by him. He was just a passenger. The deceased has been identified as Dattatrey Shivte," the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against driver Sanjay Jadhav, 49, who has been arrested, he said.

