4 Pose As Mumbai Cops, Steal Gold Worth Rs 15 Lakh From Man: Police

Four men were arrested for allegedly looting gold from a man who landed in Mumbai from Dubai by posing as police personnel, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road last month when Ashaq Jidda was headed towards Meera Road in an auto rickshaw after landing from Dubai, the police official said.

Three men came on two motorcycles and stopped the auto rickshaw claiming they are police officials. Under the guise of checking, they took away 400-gram gold from Jidda. They asked him to come to a police station but fled the spot, the official said.

The victim narrated the incident to his colleague and lodged a First Information Report.

Police tracked down three accused with the help of CCTV grabs and arrested them from Navi Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Another accused, believed to be the mastermind of the crime, was nabbed from Bhatkal in Karnataka.

They are arrested as Sadiq Ali Sayyad (45), Kaleem Shaikh (25), Irfan Shaikh (39), and Khalil Shah (29).

Police recovered 300 grams of stolen gold worth Rs 15 lakh from their possession.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.