Multiple Drone Sightings Reported Near LoC In J&K, 2nd Time In 48 hours

In a concerning development, multiple drone sightings have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Doonga Gali area of Keri sector, prompting security forces to spring into action.

The Army responded swiftly to the hovering drones, firing shots to attempt a downing, and initiating a thorough search operation to check for any potential consignment drops.

This marks the second such incident in Rajouri sector within 48 hours, triggering a heightened state of vigilance along the LoC and International Border (IB). The recent surge in drone activity has led to reinforced security measures, with troops maintaining an elevated alertness level.

Since Operation Sindoor in May last year, this is the first time multiple drones have been spotted along the LoC and IB in a span of a few days.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are being added.)