Multi-lingual AI Chatbot To Assist Visitors During Maha Kumbh Mela In UP

As the countdown begins for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), the government on Friday launched an AI-powered chatbot equipped with multi-lingual capability to assist pilgrims and visitors.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, the initiative is a part of the "Digital Mahakumbh" vision.

AI chatbot Kumbh Sah'AI'yak will provide real-time, uninterrupted responses, and serve as a free 24/7 guide, offering navigation assistance, and customised cultural insights.

Developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and UPDESCO, the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak app is hosted on open-source LLM provided by Ola's Krutrim.

It supports Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada and Bengali.

"The platform allows the pilgrims to easily navigate the Mela area, offering guidance on various topics such as the history, rituals, and significance of Maha Kumbh, travel and accommodation options, and key attractions around Prayagraj.

"Additionally, with strong security measures in place to ensure privacy and prevent misinformation, the chatbot offers a seamless, safe, and enriching experience for all attendees," a statement by Ola Krutrim said.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh mela will be held from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years. The religious festival is anticipated to see around 400 million pilgrims and visitors from all corners of the globe.

"With this innovation, we celebrate the convergence of heritage and progress, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to driving India's journey towards digital empowerment and technological independence, fueled by our investments in AI, chip designing, and cloud infrastructure," Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The Prime Minister termed the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a "mahayagya of unity" which would take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights.

Addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj while inaugurating various developmental projects, he said the differences of castes and sects disappear at the Maha Kumbh.

"The Maha Kumbh is a mahayagya of unity," Modi said. "It will take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights." He inaugurated 167 key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at improving the city's infrastructure for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)