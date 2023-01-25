Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, KM Birla Among 106 Padma Award Recipients

Late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav is among Padma Award recipients

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, KM Birla and Sudha Murty are among 106 Padma Award recipients this year. The government announced the names on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Mr Yadav, the late chief of the Samajwadi Party, has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs. Mr Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of art. Mr Birla got the Padma Bhushan for trade and industry. Ms Murty received the Padma Bhushan for social work.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were also honoured with the Padma Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations. "India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadmahttps://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

These awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every.

This year, the President has approved of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo

case, the award is counted as one).

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.