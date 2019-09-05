Mukul Roy's Anticipatory Bail Plea To Be Heard On Friday

Mukul Roy was granted a week-long protection from arrest by Justice Munshi on August 29

The Calcutta High Court on Friday will hear an anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership.

His protection from arrest will expire on Thursday midnight.

A division bench of justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta, before whom Mr Roy's anticipatory bail plea was mentioned on Thursday, directed that it will hear the petition on Friday.

Mr Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of cheating filed by Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local BJP labour wing leader.

Santu Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Baban Ghosh had taken Mr Roy's name while assuring him a membership in the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and took a bribe of several lakhs from him.

Following Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police on August 21, Mr Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail, since his name had cropped up in the case.

