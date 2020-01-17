Shot In The Head, Face Woman Drives 7 km To Punjab Police Station

Muktsar, Punjab: Police have filed a case against the accused - a teenaged boy and his father. (File)

With three gunshot wounds to the head and one on her face, a 42-year-old woman drove seven kilometres to a police station in Punjab to register a complaint against her brother and nephew in a land grab case, the police said on Friday.

Sumeet Kaur said her teenaged nephew shot at her and her mother Sukhbinder Kaur her over the land dispute in a fit of rage. Both survived with injuries.

The incident took place at their home in a village in Muktsar district. The accused is a Class 10 student

On reaching the police station, the two women were admitted to a hospital where the doctors managed to remove the bullets.

Sumeet Kaur told the police that her brother Harinder Singh has been trying to grab the land that belongs to her and her mother.

"After the death of my father, my mother and I got 16 acres. My brother wants to grab the entire land," she said.

She said her brother and his son had allegedly tried to kill her earlier too.

The police have filed a case against the boy and his father.