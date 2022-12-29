Mukesh Ambani's Younger Son Anant Ambani Gets Engaged To Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant today

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani today got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

The couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always.

In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.

Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

