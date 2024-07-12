Gautam Adani Attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding In Mumbai

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attended the wedding of the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Mr Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, got married in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on Saturday, and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday.

Bollywood stars, politicians, international celebrities and other public personalities attended the wedding ceremony.

