MS Dhoni Invests In Drone Start-up Garuda Aerospace

MS Dhoni was also roped in as the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace (File)

Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has picked up stake in drone start-up Garuda Aerospace, the company said on Tuesday.

Garuda Aerospace is promoted by its founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash and has over 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled drone manufacturing facilities by the company recently.

Mr Dhoni was also roped in as the brand ambassador, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

"I am happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer," former Indian cricket team captain Mr Dhoni said.

CEO Jayaprakash said his firm Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian Drone Ecosystem and is firmly on the path to become India's first ever drone unicorn start-up.

"I have always been an ardent admirer of Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) and to have him as part of the Garuda Aerospace family is a dream come true. Mahi Bhai is an epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our table adds tremendous value..," Mr Jayaprakash said.

