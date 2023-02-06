Muslim Cleric Among 2 Stabbed In Madhya Pradesh, 3 Minors Detained: Cops

Police has been deployed in the area, which remained peaceful (Representational)

A Muslim cleric and one more person were stabbed and injured on their way to the mosque in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh allegedly by three minor boys, all of whom have been detained, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night and 'alim' (scholar) Sheikh Uzefa and one Mohammad Talha, in his mid-20s, have been hospitalised in nearby Indore, the official said.

"Three minors were detained during the day for the incident. Uzefa is in stable condition while Talha is out of danger. Both were injured near the chest," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI over phone.

After the incident, several members of the Muslim community had held a protest at Padam police station, with independent corporator Ashafaque Sighad seeking immediate arrest of those involved.

Police has been deployed in the area, which remained peaceful, SP Singh added.

