Man Sets Mother On Fire After Fight Over Food, Arrested: Police

A police team arrested accused Jayesh from the nearby forest. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly set his mother on fire after quarreling with her on the issue of preparation of meal in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Navkhar village near Revdanda, an official said.

The woman, who sustained serious burn injuries all over the body, succumbed during treatment this morning at a state-run hospital in Alibag, he added.

The victim was identified as Changuna Namdeo Khot.

Her son Jayesh beat her up after they fought over preparation and serving of meal to him. In a fit of rage, he allegedly dragged her to an open space in front of the house, collected drywood and set her on fire, the police official said.

After getting information about the incident, officials of Ravdanda Police Station rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to the hospital, he said.

A police team arrested Jayesh from the nearby forest. Further probe is on.

