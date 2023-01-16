'Most Painful Decision': ShareChat Lays Off 20% Employees

As investors, wary of high valuations in an uncertain stock market, continue pushing tech companies to cut costs, social media platform ShareChat today became the latest to downsize in anticipation of an impending recession. The company, backed by tech giants like Google and Temasek, announced it will let go of 20 percent of its staff as it needs to prepare the company to sustain "several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital".

Owned by Bangalore based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd., ShareChat and its short video app Moj is expected to lay-off around 500 people. ShareChat is valued at $5 billion, and has more than 2,200 employees, according to its website.

"We've had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20% of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this start-up journey," a company spokesperson said today, adding that "as capital becomes expensive, companies need to prioritise their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects only".

The company said it has aggressively optimised costs across the board over the last six months, and ramped up monetisation efforts.

"The decision to reduce employee costs was taken after much deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year," the spokesperson said.

It said it's doubling down on advertising and live-streaming revenues, and aims to sail through "uncertain economic conditions" over the next two years and come out stronger.

The company's severance package will include the total salary for the notice period, two weeks' pay for every year served at the company, full variable pay till December 2022, and health insurance cover to remain active until June 2023.

Additionally, employees will be allowed to retain work assets like their laptops, Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) will continue to vest as scheduled till April 30, 2023 -- which employees will retain, and unused leave balance of up to 45 days will encashed as per current salary.