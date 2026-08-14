Morphine Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized After Encounter In UP, 5 Arrested

Five people were arrested and illicit morphine worth Rs 5 crore was seized from their possession following an encounter between the police and drug smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, two of the accused sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Kadipur Circle Officer Vinay Kumar Gautam said that the police received information about a drug smuggling gang preparing to deliver a consignment.

Acting on this tip-off, a police team set up a blockade near the Sahjanpur underpass. At around 4.30 am, two cars were spotted approaching. When the police attempted to stop them, the occupants opened fire.

Police retaliated by firing in self-defence, and two criminals -- Khurshid Alam from Balrampur and Prashant Singh from Sultanpur -- got injured.

The CO also said that country-made pistols, spent shells, and live cartridges were recovered from the two injured accused. Their associates -- Rohit Tiwari, Ankur Prajapati, and Rambabu -- were also apprehended later.

Approximately 1.8 kg of illicit morphine, worth around Rs 5 crore, was recovered from the two vehicles, police said.

Upon questioning, the accused revealed that they smuggle the contraband from Odisha and supply it to various districts across the state, they said.

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