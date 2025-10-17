Brown Sugar Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Seized In UP, 1 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has seized 3.44 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 3.5 crore and arrested one person in the state's Bahraich district on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the UP STF intercepted the accused Sonu Ahmed on the Lucknow-Nanpara bypass around 7 am, while he was transporting the drugs in a private car. Ahmed is a member of a narcotics gang.

Along with the drugs, the authorities also seized two mobile phones, some cash, and an electronic weighing scale.

Interrogation revealed that Ahmed had been sourcing the narcotics from a woman named Badam in Lucknow's Badi Pakdiya. Ahmed then supplied the drugs to various locations in Bahraich and Nepal border areas over the past year. He has distributed over 100 kg of drugs so far.

A senior UP STF official told NDTV that further investigations are going on to dismantle the larger network of the narcotics gang and trace additional accomplices.