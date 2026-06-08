When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi? Weather Office Shares Update

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. Neighbouring cities like Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to receive the rains within the same window.

The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days later than its usual June 1 arrival. Once it reaches Delhi, the system is forecast to push further northwest, covering Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Today's Weather In Delhi-NCR: June 8

Delhi is currently recording maximum temperatures between 41 and 43°C, with minimum temperatures around 29°C. The IMD forecast for today calls for partly cloudy skies towards evening, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Surface winds are expected to reach 20–30 kmph, with gusts up to 40 kmph. Humidity ranges between 31 and 60 percent.

Conditions across Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad are similar. Partly cloudy with strong winds and a chance of an evening thunderstorm, but no significant rainfall.

What To Expect Over The Next Week

June 9 and 10 are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with maximum temperatures likely to touch 42–44°C. From June 11, however, some relief is on the way.

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan Region from that date, bringing light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and NCR. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

Temperatures are forecast to fall by 4-6°C from June 12, with the IMD projecting maximums of 35-37°C on June 12 and 13. By June 14, temperatures are expected to edge back up to 37–39°C under partly cloudy skies.

This activity is pre-monsoon in nature and is not the onset of the southwest monsoon itself, which remains roughly three weeks away for NCR.