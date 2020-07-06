Monsoon 12 Per Cent Surplus So Far, Says IMD. Watch Weather In Your City

Monsoon news: Heavy rain in parts of Gujarat, 12% excess rainfall so far this year, says IMD

Monsoon rainfall has been 12 per cent surplus this year so far, the India Meteorological Department has said. Monsoon is largely active throughout the country. Saurashtra region in Gujarat, since Sunday has been witnessing very heavy rain. Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka received extremely heavy rainfall. The met office has predicted more rain in these districts in the next few days.

"Under the influence of a low pressure area over Kutch and its neighbourhood, widespread rainfall activity is likely over Gujarat during next three days. Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall in next two days...," the IMD said. The water level of Shetrunji river in Junagadh has been rising following incessant rainfall in the region.

Gujarat: Water level of Shetrunji river rises in Junagadh following incessant rainfall in the region. (5/7/2020) pic.twitter.com/127MoXZv5D — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Dwarka and Porbandar received 12 and 10 inches of rainfall respectively on Sunday. Massive water-logging has been reported in several parts of Porbandar.

The weather office has forecast widespread rain in the north-eastern parts of the country, hill districts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Eastearn Uttar Pradesh, on July 9 and 10. Here's a look at the weather update in your city.

All India weather forecast & warning video based on 0830 hours IST dated 06.07.2020: pic.twitter.com/rUri25C1Ca — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the preparedness for monsoon related floods in the country. Mr Shah directed officials to develop a well-planned scheme to reduce damage and deaths. The Home Ministry in a statement said, Mr Shah also sought an action plan on priority to provide permanent solutions to the perennial flood problems in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and other north-eastern states.

A total of 40-million-hectares in India are prone to floods in the Ganga and Brahmaputra basins and states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are some of the worst hit, a government statement said.