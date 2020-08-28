Heavy Rain Damages Houses In Uttarakhand's Dharchula District

Monsoon 2020 image: Many houses damaged in Uttarakhand;s Dharchula

Monsoon 2020 news: Heavy rain and landslides caused extensive damage in Uttrakhand's Dharchula district. Many houses have been badly damaged. Residents have requested the local administration to allow them to look for their belongings that are still under the rubble. The debris of the damaged houses has blocked roads creating problems for the locals to move from one place to another.

"There was extensive damage due to rainfall. We had made it a priority to keep people safe, then save their properties and clear blocked roads," said Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, of Dharchula. "Work is almost complete. People want to retrieve properties from damaged houses. We are seeing that it is done with the help of machines," Mr Shukla added.

Uttarakhand: Residents of Banga Pani tehsil in Dharchula district, where several houses were damaged due to rainfall in July & August, request the local administration to allow them to look for their personal belongings that are still under the debris and in their damaged houses. pic.twitter.com/ULQwYxrBp6 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Due to incessant rain in the area, many houses have become unsafe and the administration has instructed the residents to move to safer places. Arrangements have been made for the people to stay in a government college building.

"My house has been damaged, I don't know where should I go now. Our belongings were all inside the house. We request the government to find a safe place for us to shift," said Devendra Singh, a local resident.

Another resident said that the locals have been suffering for the past one month now. He alleged the government has not provided much help so far. The tank that supplies water to the army camp in Dharchula has also come under threat amid incessant rain. All departments have been alerted for any emergency situation.