Delhi Weather: Dense Fog, Low Visibility In City, Air Quality Worsens

Delhi Weather: The city woke up to a cold and foggy morning today

Delhi Weather Updates: The national capital on Monday witnessed dense fog in pockets. Various parts in north India were also enveloped in dense fog affecting visibility, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on said. According to the weather office, there is "very dense" and "dense" fog at places over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, isolated pockets over Chandigarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tripura and north Odisha. "Moderate fog" has been reported at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

The latest images tweeted by the IMD show dense fog over large swathes in the planes of north India.

Fog (in white color) captured by INSAT 3DR at 0545 IST of 25.01.2021. pic.twitter.com/ldMvlcfqCj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 25, 2021

The minimum temperature recorded on today at Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung weather stations were 9.8 and 8.8 degrees Celsius. Visibility of 500 meters was reported at Safdarjung and Palam at 5:30 am today.

The air quality in Delhi' worsened today and is expected to deteriorate further , according to the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Delhi recorded an AQI of 392 at 9:18 am. "The overall Delhi air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate to the middle-end of very poor on 25th and 26th January", SAFAR had said earlier.