Monsoon To Stay Longer In Delhi, Withdrawal In First Week Of October: IMD

Delhi weather news: Monsoon to stay longer in the national capital

Delhi weather update: Monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October", an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The Monsoon had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

"According to the extended range forecast, Monsoon rain will continue until September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Earlier this year, the Met department had revised the withdrawal date from September 21 to September 25. "The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years," Mr Srivastava said, adding that light to moderate rainfall is possible in northwest India from September 15. Till then, mostly dry weather will continue in Delhi.

The city's air quality index is also expected to remain in the "satisfactory and moderate" categories due to the longer Monsoon season, Mr Srivastava said.

The national capital has recorded just 21 mm rainfall against the normal of 62 mm - a deficiency of 67 per cent - in September so far. Overall, it has recorded 576 mm rain against the normal of 586 mm since June 1, when the Monsoon season starts.