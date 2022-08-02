'Money Kept In My Home Without My Knowledge': Ex Bengal Minister's Aide

Around Rs 50 crore cash and jewellery was found at two flats of Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee

Suspended Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a school recruitment scam, said today that crores of rupees recovered from by the agency was slipped into her residences without her knowledge.

Enforcement Directorate officials have recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two flats in south-west Kolkata and Belghoria.

Both Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee were taken to ESI Joka, on the southern outskirts of the city, for medical check-up, during the day.

Ms Mukerjee, after getting off a vehicle, told waiting reporters, "Money was kept in my residences without my knowledge", sparking speculation as to who was she pointing fingers at.

Earlier, Mr Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said that he was a "victim of a conspiracy" and expressed displeasure over Trinamool's decision to suspend him.

The veteran leader had also said that only time would tell if the action against him was justified.

Both Mr Chatterjee and Ms Mukherjee have said that the money recovered did not belong to them.

They will be produced before a PMLA court tomorrow, with the 10-day Enforcement Directorate custody of the duo coming to an end.



