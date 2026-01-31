Probe Agency Attaches Ex-Health Director's Property Valued At Rs 9.79 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has attached properties valued at approximately Rs 9.79 crore belonging to former Madhya Pradesh health director Dr Amarnath Mittal and his wife, Dr Alka Mittal.​

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, following an investigation into a disproportionate assets case lodged against them in 2012.

​ED said that the investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Lokayukta department of Madhya Pradesh police under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for accumulating disproportionate assets to their known sources of income.​

The movable and moveable properties belonging to Dr Mittal and his wife, attached by ED, include residential and agricultural land located in Bhopal and Raisen districts, as well as long-term capital gains bonds.

Currently, the department is continuing its investigation into this matter, and further significant revelations are expected in the coming days.​

The ED investigation revealed that Dr Mittal's legitimate income was only Rs 60 lakh, while the assets he acquired and the expenses he incurred were found to be approximately Rs 2.98 crore. Thus, assets worth approximately Rs 2.38 crore were illegally acquired.​

The investigation further revealed that Dr. Mittal employed several tactics to conceal his disproportionate assets. “Dr Mittal purchased properties in his name, his wife, and also in the name of A N Mittal Undivided Hindu Family (HUF) to conceal ownership and disguise the illicit origin of funds,” it said.

​The ED also found that layered financial transactions, unaccounted cash, and undisclosed deposits were used to legitimize the illegal funds. Surprisingly, even after the FIR was registered in 2012, he invested the proceeds from the sale of old properties in new properties, which the ED has deemed “proceeds of crime.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)