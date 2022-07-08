Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair Sent To 14 More Days In UP Police Custody

Mohammed Zubair was arrested last month.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Thursday granted the custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to the UP Police till July 14.

Mr Zubair was brought to Sitapur from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday afternoon amid tight security.

The Delhi Police brought Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Sitapur in connection with a case registered against him at the Khairabad police station for calling three hate-accused Hindu hardliners "hatemongers".

The court had sent Mr Zubair to 14-day judicial custody on Monday following which Mr Zubair was taken back to the Tihar Jail where he has been lodged after his arrest on June 27 over a 2018 tweet.

Mr Zubair's lawyer Mukul Mishra told journalists that the police added new charges of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language" today when his bail application was heard.

Later, the police gave another application asking for custody claiming that the mobile phone he used for making the alleged tweet is still in Bengaluru, Mr Mishra said.

Arguments on police remand were heard and his bail application was rejected.

The court has granted the state police his custody from July 8 to 14, Mr Mishra added.

Sources said Mr Zubair may be taken to Bengaluru for recovery of the mobile and hard disk that were used to post the controversial tweets.