'Modi's Guarantee Vehicle Has Become Superhit': PM In Varanasi

Before his speech, the prime minister launched development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Modi's 'guarantee vehicle' has become a superhit.

Addressing an event here, PM Modi said the vehicle has evoked tremendous response from the people and it has been assured that the country will become developed by 2047.

Before his speech, the prime minister launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)