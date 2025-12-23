7 Crores Spent On 51 Thars, 5 Crores On Customisation: Odisha Orders Probe

The Odisha government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the purchase and extensive customisation of 51 Mahindra Thar SUVs by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

The department in November last year purchased the SUVs for Rs 7.1 crore (about Rs 14 lakh per vehicle) for wildlife monitoring, patrolling in rugged forest areas, anti-poaching operations, and forest fire prevention. However, questions arose over the department spending an additional Rs 5 crore on modifications, amounting to about Rs 9 lakh per vehicle.

These vehicles were intended for field officers and deployed across the state's 22 wildlife divisions, with the highest number, nine, stationed at the Similipal Tiger Reserve, where poaching remains a significant threat.

In an order dated December 18, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia directed the Special Audit Team of the Accountant General (A&E), Odisha, to conduct a special audit of the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), focusing on the entire procurement process, approval mechanisms, and the justification for the modifications.

The minister asked the additional chief secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department to treat the order as 'most urgent' and ensure that the special audit is conducted immediately.

Modifications On Thar Vehicles

About 21 items were reportedly added to each Thar to make them more off-road capable, which is needed while driving in forests.

They were seen equipped with metal bumpers at the front and the rear, which increase the approach and the departure angle drastically while approaching any obstacle or slopes, giving the vehicle increased capability of going over it. The metal bumpers also don't deform easily on slight impact, chances of which are very high in the terrain they are to be used in.

The Thars are also equipped with steel wheels and wider tyres instead of the standard alloys that the vehicles come with from the factory. These steel wheels can take a lot of abuse off-road and bend on very hard impact instead of breaking. They can be bent back in shape, justifying their use over alloy wheels in very challenging and rocky conditions.

Also, snorkels can be seen on the modified Thars, which give these 4x4s almost double the water wading capability. The car, with the snorkel, can almost be submerged in water completely and still be driven out without water entering the engine.

There are other off-road-specific modifications too, including Hella auxiliary lights, racks on the roof with traction pads, off-road cladding on wheel arches and rock sliders under the body. The Thars have also been given a custom body wrap.

A senior official said the audit will examine whether due process was followed while approving the customisation costs. It will also examine whether the finance department's concurrence was obtained, whether the fitted items were necessary, and whether any external agencies were involved in the process. Action will be taken as per rules if anyone is found guilty.

Responding to media reports and questions in the Assembly, Khuntia had emphasised that although the changes were approved based on requests from Divisional Forest Officers and were intended to meet operational needs in remote areas, strict action would be taken against any excessive or improper expenditure.

"If the money spent on these changes is found to be excessive, our government will investigate the matter and take appropriate action," he had said.

