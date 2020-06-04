'Modi Hug, Gujarati Khichdi' In Australian PM's Virtual Meet With PM Modi

PM Modi held a video conference with Australian PM Scott Morrison this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison this morning ended on a light-hearted note as the Australian Prime Minister made a mention of PM Modi's trademark hugs and a staple from his home state of Gujarat - Khichdi. The video conference marked the beginning of the first virtual summit between India and Australia.

The Australian Prime Minister had last week tried making an Asian snack- Samosa - at his home and shared its pictures on his official Twitter handle, calling them "ScoMosas". This morning, he told PM Modi: "I look forward to the first India-Australia virtual summit and the Modi hug. I thank you for the ScoMosas....we had a lot of fun with it over the weekend. Next time, it has to be Gujarat Khichdi. I will try that out in the kitchen before we make it in person."

Replying to Mr Morrison, PM Modi, who has been often photographed hugging world leaders, said: "Gujratis will be very happy to hear that. Khichdi is eaten across the country, people may give the staple food different names in different parts."

The tweet posted by Scott Morrison on Sunday read: "Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him."

PM Modi was quick to respond. "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!" he tweeted.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

The two world leaders today "had an outstanding discussion, covering the entire expanse of our relationship," PM Modi said this afternoon. "India-Australia ties have always been close. As vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to Cricket to even Cuisine, our people-to-people relations are strong and the future is bright!(sic)," he tweeted.

The two prime ministers have already met on four occasions during the last one-and-half years.