How PM Modi Described Rahul Gandhi's "Hug And Wink" In Parliament

On Tuesday, popularly marked as "Hug Day" in the week-long lead-in to Valentine's Day, the Congress posted a video of the hug with a message.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 13, 2019 18:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

The PM had been visibly caught off guard by Rahul Gandhi's gesture. (File)


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his final speech in parliament before the national election today, did not miss taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's act of hugging him in July last year, followed by The Wink.

"I came here for the first time and learnt many things. For the first time, I realized the difference between gale lagna and gale padna (an embrace and someone throwing themselves at you)," said PM Modi on the moment the Congress president suddenly walked across to him and wrapped him in a hug.

The PM, still seated, had been visibly caught off guard by the gesture. As he returned to his seat, Rahul Gandhi winked at fellow Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia, sitting next to him. The ruling BJP interpreted the wink as proof that the Congress president's act was a political stunt, no heartfelt gesture.

"I saw for the first time that there are aankhon ki gustakhiyan (mischief of the eyes) in the house," PM Modi said today, to loud laughter from members of the ruling BJP.

On Tuesday, popularly marked as "Hug Day" in the week-long lead-in to Valentine's Day, the Congress posted a video of the hug with a message. "Today our message to the #BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate," the Congress posted on its Instagram feed.

PM Modi also took a dig at another comment by Rahul Gandhi, that an "earthquake will erupt" if he spoke about demonetization in parliament.

"We heard about a bhukamp (earthquake) but there was no earthquake in the past five years," the Prime Minister grinned, without specifying. "Planes were flown in the house but so great is our democracy that no plane could touch that level," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi Hug and WinkPM Modi last speech in Parliament
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................