'Hug, Wink In Parliament': PM Modi's Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired multiple shots at the opposition during his more than two-hour long speech in the Lok Sabha this evening. The main target of his sharp attack was Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who gave a fiery speech in the House just a day ago. But, the speech was dismissed as "'balak buddhi' (childish behaviour)" by the leader of the House, PM Modi.

"The House witnessed the wailing of a person with "balak buddhi (childish behaviour)" who tried to gain sympathy without disclosing the wrongs he had committed," said PM Modi amid 'justice for Manipur' chants by the Opposition. After the Prime Minister's speech, the government moved a resolution to condemn the opposition's disruptions.

He also dug up past Parliament instances to take a swipe at Mr Gandhi. "When this childish behavior takes over, they hug anyone in parliament. When this childish behaviour crosses its limits, then they wink while sitting inside the House," said PM Modi.

In one of the most memorable moments in politics in 2018, Rahul Gandhi strode across the Parliament floor and hugged the Prime Minister, who looked startled. Later back in his seat, Mr Gandhi was seen winking at fellow Congress MPs. Hours later, PM Modi mocked the 54-year-old's gesture as "bachkani harkat (childish antics)" and also mimicked his wink after the hug, using his hands.

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Prime Minister also attacked the Congress leaders for his "Hindu" remarks that were later expunged from parliament records: "Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent. This is your culture, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the actions against Hindus in this country. This country will not forget it for centuries."

He also urged Speaker Om Birla to do "something about what happened here yesterday", alluding to Mr Gandhi's speech. "Speaker sir, you endure everything with a smile but something has to be done about what happened here on Monday, otherwise it will not be good for Parliament. Such attempts should not be ignored by calling them 'balak buddhi'. There is a deeper conspiracy," PM Modi said.

The last line of his speech was also a swipe at Mr Gandhi: "I pray to God to give them wisdom. 'Balak buddhi ko bhi sadbuddhi de' (I hope that the 'balak buddhi' also gets wisdom).

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die the House adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address following the reply to the debate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.