Congress Pokes BJP With Hug Day Video Message After Delhi Polls

"Same message to BJP every year. Hug don't hate. #HugDay," tweeted the Congress.

Keeping up its social media humour a day after its worst election defeat in Delhi, the Congress today trolled the BJP using the excuse of "Hug Day", one of the many greeting card days in the run-up to February 14 Valentine's Day.

Using the viral hashtag #HugDay, the Congress posted the video of its former president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament.

The post has a montage of videos including the Rahul Gandhi hug and one of his speeches. "The Congress believes in love, not hate," the party declares.

Last year, the Congress had tweeted the same video with the post: "Today our message to the BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate #HugDay."

The post came as a dig to the BJP in the run-up to the national election last year. The message in it sharply contrasted with the acrimonious campaign, which saw both the BJP and the Congress attacking each other viciously.