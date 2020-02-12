Happy Hug Day 2020: All You Need To Know About Hug Day

Hug Day 2020: Embrace and reassure your partner that you will always be there for them

Valentine's Day is just round the corner. In the run up to the day for lovers, couples are celebrating Hug Day today, finding comfort in each other's embrace.

A mother's hug is healing, a father's hug reassuring, a sibling's hug is protective and a lover's hug is what you need to feel special!

Hugs are meant to express concern, support and love and most importantly help people understand how important they are to you.

Why you need to celebrate Hug Day

A hug is a simplest and warmest form of expressing love without saying a thousand words. Couples are generally expected to share at least one hug on this day and show their partner how much you they love and care for each other. And as science too says, hugs can make one instantly happy.

Embrace your partner and reassure them that you will always be there for them when they need them. It not only boosts the self-esteem of the partner, but also teaches the art of sharing and giving in relationships.

Hug Reduces Anxiety And Stress, Increases Bonding

A long hug is capable of stimulating the release of hormone - oxytocin -- in the brain. The hormone responsible for happiness helps promote bonding and a hug actually brings you closer together.

The positive energy while hugging your partner works as a stress buster.

Reduces blood pressure levels and boosts heart health.

Hugs also help heal feelings of loneliness, anger, frustration along with balancing nervous system as well.

For couples who are facing trouble in relationships, hugging their partner helps the cold feelings to disappear.