Happy Hug Day 2022: Here Are Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, And Greetings

February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day

We all know the power of hugs. Sometimes, all that's needed is a hug to make things seem better. The sixth day of Valentine's week — February 12 — is celebrated as Hug Day. So, without much ado, hug your partner and make them feel loved on this day. Sometimes, expensive gifts can't do the magic a hug can do. In case, you are away from your partner, do send these messages to make them feel important and valued. Here are a few wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share on February 12.

-- There is something special about your hug. It always warms my heart and makes me happy. It soothes my soul and delights me to the core. Happy Hug Day, my love.

-- You are the one who made me believe in the power of hugs and that they are capable of bringing comfort even on the saddest of days in life. Happy Hug Day, dearest.

-- I have a very special gift for you today. All you need to do is open your arms and accept my warm hug. Happy Hug Day.

-- Nothing comes closer to the joy of having a hug from you, my dear. Here's looking forward to more such warm gestures from you in the future. Happy Hug Day.

-- Let this special hug today speak volumes about my deep love for you. Have always loved you with all my heart and promise to do the same even in the future. Happy Hug Day.

-- I may not be able to put all my feelings into words but my special hugs will always show how much you mean to me. Happy Hug Day.

-- When I am sad or going through a rough patch in life, all I need is your simple hug to feel better and happy again. Thank you for your support in every phase of life. Happy Hug Day.

-- When life gets too hard, just hug me tight and that's all I ask you to do now and always. Your hugs come as a source of healing to me. Happy Hug Day.