Mobile Phone Services, Fixed Line Internet Restored In Kashmir

Mobile telephone services and fixed line Internet were restored in Kashmir valley tonight as the situation remained peaceful and under control, officials said.

Voice calling on mobile phones and Internet services across all telecom service providers had been restored, they said.

Earlier, only BSNL's broadband and fiber lines were working.

The officials said mobile Internet services would be restored on Sunday afternoon.

Mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure after the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Mobile Internet and Internet on fixed lines, except for BSNL's broadband and Bharat Fiber, were also barred.

Earlier, the decision to restore the services was announced by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

"So far, situation remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," the IGP said in a tweet on Kashmir Zone Police's handle.

Then, in a statement, the police said the situation across the Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

A police spokesman said that in view of the peaceful situation, voice calling on mobile phones and broadband of all service providers shall open on Friday night at 10 pm.

However, mobile Internet services shall remain shutdown till Sunday afternoon, the spokesman said.

He requested the people not to pay any heed to rumours being spread by anti-national elements, especially across the border, to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.